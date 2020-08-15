Police arrest pastor, five others for alleged child theft in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State says it has arrested a 39-year-old woman, Mmayen Odiuotip, over alleged child theft.

Police said Mrs Odiuotip is the pastor of Land of Testimony Ministry, a church located at Marina Road in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

He said other suspects in the alleged crime were Esther Esin, female, 41 years of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government; Rose Asuquo, female, 32 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A; and Ubong Akpan, male, 42 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A.

Others are Samuel Idobo, male, 40 years, of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom L.G.A and Eno Peter, female, 40 years, of Ikot Andem Itam, Itu L.G.A.

“The unwavering efforts of the command toward decimation of child theft paid off as the command arrested notorious members in the state,” Mr Fredrick said.

Mr Fredrick explained that the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence in June.

He said the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, Rose Ekpenyong, female, conspired with the aforementioned suspects and sold a stolen baby girl in 2018.

READ ALSO: Pastor arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl inside church

Mr Fredrick said the pastor had confessed to the offence, saying that the baby was bought for her sister, Mrs Esin.

“Consequently, the operatives swung into action and apprehended her while the baby was rescued,” he said.

Mr Fredrick called on members of the public to give useful information that would help the command to apprehend perpetrators of child theft.

(NAN)

