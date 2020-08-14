Edo 2020: Fayose denies saying Obaseki will lose

Related News

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has denied saying Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will lose his re-election bid.

Mr Fayose in a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, on Thursday, was responding to a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, who had berated him for allegedly making the prediction.

In his reaction, Mr Fayose said although Mr George does not deserve his response, he needed to set the record straight to avoid being misinterpreted.

“He may have deliberately read different meanings to what I said obviously because of Political gains he wants to make out of it and I care less. My position is that, for obvious reasons, I am not a fan of both Gov. Obaseki and Oshiomhole. That notwithstanding, I believe that Obaseki will win, but he should honour his agreement with the PDP by not returning to APC after assuming office for the second term for flimsy excuses.

“It is equally important for Chief Bode George to know that I am not the mouthpiece of South West PDP. I speak for myself and I take responsibility for whatever I say. Above all, we still remember his negative statement concerning PDP on Ekiti, Osun and Rivers States elections. We still have the audio and it is a reference point that we will never forget.”

“Pa Bode George should take a rest now”, he said.