Edo 2020: Fayose denies saying Obaseki will lose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Fayose]
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Fayose]

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has denied saying Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will lose his re-election bid.

Mr Fayose in a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, on Thursday, was responding to a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, who had berated him for allegedly making the prediction.

In his reaction, Mr Fayose said although Mr George does not deserve his response, he needed to set the record straight to avoid being misinterpreted.

“He may have deliberately read different meanings to what I said obviously because of Political gains he wants to make out of it and I care less. My position is that, for obvious reasons, I am not a fan of both Gov. Obaseki and Oshiomhole. That notwithstanding, I believe that Obaseki will win, but he should honour his agreement with the PDP by not returning to APC after assuming office for the second term for flimsy excuses.

“It is equally important for Chief Bode George to know that I am not the mouthpiece of South West PDP. I speak for myself and I take responsibility for whatever I say. Above all, we still remember his negative statement concerning PDP on Ekiti, Osun and Rivers States elections. We still have the audio and it is a reference point that we will never forget.”

“Pa Bode George should take a rest now”, he said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application