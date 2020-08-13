Six months after assuming office, Bayelsa gov sends names of 24 commissioner-nominees to Assembly for confirmation

Related News

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has forwarded the names of 24 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the cabinet list is coming six months after Mr Diri was sworn in as governor, following the Supreme Court verdict which disqualified the governor-elect, David Lyon.

The Clerk of the house, Owudogu Kozigena, who read out the list of the commissioner nominees, said they were expected to appear before the house on August 18 for screening.

The nominees were Preye Brodrick, Esau Andrew, Ibiere Jones, Thompson Amule, Grace Ekiotene, former Finance Commissioner in the past administration, Maxwell Ebibai, and Stanley Braboke.

Others were Moses Teibowei, Iselema Gbaranbiri, David Alagoa, Dambo Birigha (SAN), Iti Orugbani, Promise Ekio, Otokito Federal, Faith Opuene, Obosi Churson and Seikumo Ekisah.

Also in the list were Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha, Rex George; former legislator, Daniel Igali; Ebitein Tonyon, Igwele Newton, Ayebaina Duba and former lawmaker, Gentle Emelah.

(NAN)