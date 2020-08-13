Six months after assuming office, Bayelsa gov sends names of 24 commissioner-nominees to Assembly for confirmation

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri
Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has forwarded the names of 24 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the cabinet list is coming six months after Mr Diri was sworn in as governor, following the Supreme Court verdict which disqualified the governor-elect, David Lyon.

The Clerk of the house, Owudogu Kozigena, who read out the list of the commissioner nominees, said they were expected to appear before the house on August 18 for screening.

The nominees were Preye Brodrick, Esau Andrew, Ibiere Jones, Thompson Amule, Grace Ekiotene, former Finance Commissioner in the past administration, Maxwell Ebibai, and Stanley Braboke.

Others were Moses Teibowei, Iselema Gbaranbiri, David Alagoa, Dambo Birigha (SAN), Iti Orugbani, Promise Ekio, Otokito Federal, Faith Opuene, Obosi Churson and Seikumo Ekisah.

Also in the list were Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha, Rex George; former legislator, Daniel Igali; Ebitein Tonyon, Igwele Newton, Ayebaina Duba and former lawmaker, Gentle Emelah.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application