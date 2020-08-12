Police arrest man for selling own baby

The Police in Rivers says it has arrested a man, Izuchukwu Success, and five other suspects for allegedly conspiring to sell his one-day-old baby boy to waiting buyers for N900,000.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the other five suspects were all women.

“The sale of the one-day-old baby was aborted by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in a covert operation at the early hours of Tuesday.

“The operatives cracked the child trafficking syndicate at Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.

“Personnel arrested one Florance Jonah, 56, who is alleged to have conspired with the father of the child, Mr Izuchukwu Success, to sell him to waiting buyers at N900,000,” he said.

The police spokesman said the father of the infant was arrested and he took the policemen to a centre where the child was kept.

“The father led the police to Better Life Clinic in Eneka, Rivers, where the child was eventually recovered and handed over to his real mother, Mrs Rejoice Izuchukwu.

“Both mother and child are in stable health condition, he said.

Mr Omoni said the suspects are helping police investigators with details of the crime, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

(NAN)

