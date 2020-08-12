Wike dissolves Task Force on Illegal Street Trading, Motor Parks

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Tuesday dissolved the state Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks.

Mr Wike announced the dissolution of the task force in a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the task force had been engaging in fights with motorists and street traders which often led to destruction of vehicles and goods, and injuries on some members of the public.

The governor also relieved Bright Amaewhule, the Special Assistant to the Governor in charge of the task force, of his appointment.

He directed all members of the task force to return their operational vehicles and identity cards to the office of the Secretary to the State Government not later than 4 p.m on Wednesday, August 12.
“They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and identity cards.
“Government will reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training,” the governor said.

(NAN)

