Kidnapped Delta Council boss regains freedom

The Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Adughe Okorodudu, who was kidnapped on Saturday has regained freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed this to journalists through a phone conversation on Tuesday in Warri.

“It is true that the abducted chairman has been released by the kidnappers. But we have yet to get the details,” Mr Onovwakpoyeya said.

The victim was said to have been released by the abductors in the early hours of Tuesday.

It is not clear if ransom was paid to secure the release of the chairman who spent about three nights in the kidnappers’ den.

The chairman who was in the company of his driver was whisked away by unknown gunmen on Mabiaku Road of Warri South Local Government Area.

The driver of the council chairman was reportedly shot by the gunmen during the attack.

(NAN)

