Edo 2020: Edo deputy speaker impeached after declaring support for Ize-Iyamu

Related News

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, has been impeached from office a few days after declaring political support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Mr Idiaye, removed on Wednesday during plenary, was replaced with Roland Asoro, the member representing Orhionwon II Constituency.

Information on Mr Idiaye’s impeachment was emailed by the Edo State Government House to PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday.

The email, sent from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, did not give details about the development other than that, “He was impeached on Wednesday during plenary session of the Assembly.”

The Speaker of assembly, Frank Okiye, said Mr Idiaye was removed because he was planning with the leaders of the APC, including the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to “violently take over” the assembly, according to a report by the Punch newspaper.

Mr Idiaye, a few days ago, visited Mr Ize-Iyamu at his private residence in Benin City and promised to support him to win the September election in Edo.

“There is no reason for me to defect to another party because there is no single project in my village to show under this present administration,” Mr Idiaye told the APC governorship candidate.

Mr Ize-Iyamu, in his response to Mr Idiaye, said the non-inauguration of 14 members of the Edo assembly had deprived many people in the state of representation in the assembly.

READ ALSO:

Mr Idiaye was accompanied on the visit by a lawmaker, Emmanuel Agbaje, who is representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, and two yet-to-be-sworn-in members of the Edo assembly.

Out of 24 members of the assembly, 17 are supporting the APC candidate.

The Edo election is a straight fight between Messrs Ize-Iyamu and Obaseki. The latter is seeking a second term under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mr Idiaye for his comment.