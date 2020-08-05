Edo 2020: Integrity, reliability of contestants will determine winner – Wike

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]
Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council on Edo State governorship election, has said the upcoming election in the state will be decided by the integrity, reliability and truthfulness of the contestants.

The Chairman of the council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, stated on Tuesday that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State epitomised such virtues.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee of the council, Mr Wike expressed optimism that Mr Obaseki would be re-elected.

He stated that the Edo electorate could not be swayed to the contrary by deceptions, lies and antics, adding that the people of the state were with Mr Obaseki.

He attributed Mr Obaseki’s large following to his proven integrity and performance in office.

Mr Wike said the people would use the election to tell selfish politicians in Edo that “they know what is best for their state.”

He recalled how the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, stated that Mr Obaseki was the brain behind his achievements when he was governor.

“Funny enough, the former national Chairman of the APC confessed that this is one man who used his contact, connections and brain to make sure that he achieved what he achieved as governor of Edo.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: I honestly regret supporting Obaseki in 2016 – Oshiomhole

“He even went further to say that he would prefer that they named the Edo State Government House as Godwin Obaseki’s House. He said so.”

He wondered how Mr Oshiomhole would market the APC candidate, Osagie Ize Iyamu, whom he had earlier despised, pointing out that Edo people could not be fooled.

The Rivers governor said time had come to end politics of lies, false claims and propaganda to deceive the electorate.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application