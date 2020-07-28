Delta Assembly passes bill prohibiting violence against persons

Delta State House Assembly
Delta State House Assembly

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill to curb all forms of violence against residents of the state.

The passage of the bill followed a report presented by Charles Oniyere, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters.

Mr Oniyere told the House that the bill, which was committed to the committee on July 8, would tackle the menace of violence in both public and private places when passed and signed into law.

“When passed, the bill will eliminate violence in both private and public life; it will tackle violence against persons living in the state,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, moved for the suspension of Orders 77, 78 and 79 of the assembly to enable it to take the third reading and pass the bill.

Solomon Ighrakpata, member representing Uwvie Constituency, supported the motion which was unanimously adopted by the house.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the committee for its commitment in the course of its assignment.

He said the bill was timely and crucial, adding, “issues such as gender violence and female genital mutilation will be tackled by this bill.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application