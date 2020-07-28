Delta Assembly passes bill prohibiting violence against persons

Related News

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill to curb all forms of violence against residents of the state.

The passage of the bill followed a report presented by Charles Oniyere, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters.

Mr Oniyere told the House that the bill, which was committed to the committee on July 8, would tackle the menace of violence in both public and private places when passed and signed into law.

“When passed, the bill will eliminate violence in both private and public life; it will tackle violence against persons living in the state,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, moved for the suspension of Orders 77, 78 and 79 of the assembly to enable it to take the third reading and pass the bill.

Solomon Ighrakpata, member representing Uwvie Constituency, supported the motion which was unanimously adopted by the house.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the committee for its commitment in the course of its assignment.

He said the bill was timely and crucial, adding, “issues such as gender violence and female genital mutilation will be tackled by this bill.”

(NAN)