Akwa Ibom Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has confirmed eight commissioner nominees sent to the House for confirmation by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Confirming the nominees at plenary on Thursday in Uyo, the Speaker of the House, Aniekan Bassey, said the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

He directed the Clerk of the House to forward the legislators’ resolution to the Governor for further action.

“Accordingly, the list of commissioners and advisers sent by Gov Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed. The Clerk to the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren, is hereby directed to forward the resolution of the House to the governor for action,” Mr Bassey said.

The speaker advised those confirmed to add value to the State Executive Council and contribute their quota to the development of the people of Akwa Ibom.

Those confirmed at plenary were Eno Ibanga; Frank Archibong; Augustine Umoh; Ini Adiakpan; Enobong Mbobo; Ini Ememobong; Amanam Nkanga; and Imo Moffat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Emmanuel had on July 16 forwarded the nominees’ names through a letter to the House for confirmation.

Earlier, Victor Ekwere, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions, described the nominees as intelligent men and women of proven integrity.

