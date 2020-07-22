Security guard jailed for raping seven-year-old girl

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

A magistrates’ court in Igarra, Edo, on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old security guard, Sunday Akpeji, to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a seven-year-old girl.
The police had charged Akpeji with defilement.

Magistrate Nosa Musoe held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubts with the evidence tendered in court.

“The prosecution’s evidence is overwhelming and I hereby find Akpeji guilty.

“I sentence the defendant to nine years in prison with hard labour without any option of fine,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate also ordered that the convict be taken to the Auchi correctional centre to serve his jail term.

READ ALSO: Teenager kills man ‘who tried to rape her’ – Police

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Obeze Samuel, told the court that the convict committed the offence on the night of August 19, 2019, at Enwan/Ososo Road, Uffa Quarters, Igarra in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

Mr Samuel said the convict, who is a security guard in the compound, raped the minor at night when she got out to ease herself.

The offence, he said, is punishable Under Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application