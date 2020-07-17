Akwa Ibom govt. suspends governor’s aide over alleged fraud

Related News

The Akwa Ibom State Government has suspended Emmanuel Nicholas, an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, with immediate effect because of fraudulent allegations levelled against him.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo on Friday.

Mr Ekuwem said the special assistant to the governor on media would remain suspended until investigations were completed by the security agencies to clear him of the allegations.

“I am directed to announce the immediate suspension of Mr Emmanuel Nicholas from his duties as a Special Assistant to the Governor.

“This is as a result of allegations of fraudulent activities levelled against him.

“Mr Nicholas will remain suspended until investigations are completed by security agencies and he is cleared of the allegations.

“The Akwa Ibom State Government, led by Mr Udom Emmanuel, will continue to uphold transparency, integrity and accountability as its core values,” Mr Ekuwem said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Nicolas was arrested for alleged fraudulent activities including collection of money from a contractor.

(NAN)