Akwa Ibom govt. suspends governor’s aide over alleged fraud

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]

The Akwa Ibom State Government has suspended Emmanuel Nicholas, an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, with immediate effect because of fraudulent allegations levelled against him.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo on Friday.

Mr Ekuwem said the special assistant to the governor on media would remain suspended until investigations were completed by the security agencies to clear him of the allegations.

“I am directed to announce the immediate suspension of Mr Emmanuel Nicholas from his duties as a Special Assistant to the Governor.

“This is as a result of allegations of fraudulent activities levelled against him.

“Mr Nicholas will remain suspended until investigations are completed by security agencies and he is cleared of the allegations.

READ ALSO: What I know about NDDC’s ‘reckless spending’ of N40bn — Akpabio

“The Akwa Ibom State Government, led by Mr Udom Emmanuel, will continue to uphold transparency, integrity and accountability as its core values,” Mr Ekuwem said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Nicolas was arrested for alleged fraudulent activities including collection of money from a contractor.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application