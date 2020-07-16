Edo COVID-19 cases rise to 1,850

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, is consulting stakeholders on other measures to halt Covid-19
The Edo State Government has reiterated the need for residents to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures as confirmed cases in the state rose to 1,850 with 60 deaths.

The State Commissioner for health, Patrick Okundia, told journalists in Benin City that it had become necessary to intensify the campaign on use of face masks, hand washing and physical distancing to protect people from contracting the virus.

Mr Okundia charged citizens to support the government’s efforts at curbing the spread of the disease and protect the people by complying with set guidelines.

“Complying with these directives will imply that we care about the wellbeing of others, especially the elderly.

“The Edo State Government has taken serious steps to contain the pandemic across all communities in Edo.

“But we have observed poor compliance among members of the public toward COVID-19 preventive measures.

“This is even as some give out wrong addresses and phone numbers during sample collection which makes it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call these toll-free numbers 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance,” he said.

Mr Okundia said Edo State has so far recorded 1,850 confirmed cases; 8,038 suspected cases; 4,643 line-listed contacts; 347 persons of interest (POIs) and 60 COVID-related deaths,

He however, noted that 1,099 patients had so far been discharged.

(NAN)

