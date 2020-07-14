Okowa, family test negative for COVID-19

Mr and Mrs Ifeanyi Okowa photo: [@IAOkowa]

The governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have recovered from COVID-19.

A statement on Tuesday by the governor’s chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, revealed this.

The governor and his wife tested positive for the virus on July 1 and went into isolation for treatment. Their daughter had tested positive for the virus a few days earlier.

“The governor gave God all the glory and praise and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state,’’ the statement said.

