COVID-19: Bayelsa records one more death, 11 infections

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri
Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri

Bayelsa State has recorded one additional COVID-19 related death and 11 new infections, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Director of Public Health and member of state COVID-19 Task Force, Jones Stowe, who gave the update in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa, said the new death brought the total number of deaths in the state to 16.

Mr Stowe said with the 11 new cases, Bayelsa now has a total of 245 confirmed infections of the disease.

“We have one new death, making 16 death cases in the state and 11 new cases on Sunday.

“Four new persons were discharged, total discharged stood at 127; so, now, Bayelsa had 102 active cases in isolation centres.

“People should continue to adhere strictly to the recommended public health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Maintain regular washing of hand with soap and water and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Use your facemask, avoid hand shake and crowd;

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene: when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve at the flexed elbow or with a tissue. Then dispose-off the used tissue safely, immediately. stay safe, MaskUpBayelsa,” he urged. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application