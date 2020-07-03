Edo discharges 80 more COVID-19 patients

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said on Friday in Benin that 80 more COVID-19 patients had recovered and discharged to reunite with their families after testing negative to the virus.

The governor said in a statement that the death toll in the state had, however, risen to 43 with the elderly accounting for a large number of the fatalities.

He therefore urged residents to observe precautionary measures to stay safe and healthy as well as protect the aged.

Mr Obaseki said: “We have discharged 80 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. The number of discharges now stands at 498.

“We lost one more person to the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 43. Stay safe and protect our aged parents who are most endangered.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, has said the state recorded a total of 1,203 confirmed cases and 6,046 suspected cases.

He added that 2,532 others were exited, including 2,185 line-listed contacts and 347 persons-of-interest (POI) who had completed the compulsory 14-day follow-up and tested negative.

Mr Okundia gave the breakdown of confirmed cases as Oredo (391), Esan West (117), Egor (223), Ovia North East (86), Ikpoba-Okha (160), Uhunmwode (14), Etsako Central (2) and Esan South East (7).

Others included Akoko-Edo (1), Esan Central (107), Ovia South West (19), Owan East (1), Esan North East (43), Etsako West (20),Etsako East (9),Orhionmwon (2),Owan West (1).

READ ALSO:

The commissioner, who assured residents that the state government would continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic, said the state had tested over 6,371 residents.

He added that the committee was contact-tracing 2,794 others and had visited over 1,035 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search (ACS) activities.

“While the state government intensifies efforts to protect Edo people from this deadly disease, we urge all citizens to stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease.

“These include regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing,” he said.

(NAN)