Edo 2020: INEC recognises Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, 12 other candidates

Related News

INEC has said only 14 political parties submitted the names of their candidates who emerged from primaries ahead of the Edo 2020 polls.

According to an INEC statement released on Tuesday, out of the 15 political parties that signified interest to contest the elections, “14 parties successfully used the dedicated online portal of the commission to submit the list of candidates that emerged from their primaries.”

READ MORE:

The list, however, included the two major candidates Osagie Ize-Iyamu, 58, of the All Progressives Congress and Godwin Obaseki, 63, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The other parties and their governorship candidates include Action Alliance (AA), Obhafuso Paul, 35; African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akhigbe Ehiabhi, 38; and Action Democratic Party (ADP), Ibio Emmanuel, 36.

Others are All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Lucky Idehen, 40; Allied Peoples Movement, (APM), Igbineweke Osamuede, 42; All Peoples Party (APP), Amos Areloegbe, 52; Labour Party (LP), Osifo Isaiah, 60; and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Agol Tracy, 48;

Others are National Resistance Movement, (NRM), Stevie Ozono, 53; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Felix Obayangbon, 65, Young Progressive Party (YPP), James Osiagiobare, 52; and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena, 39.

A spokesperson of the commission, Festus Okoye, urged members of the public to go through the INEC portal for their candidates – and file a suit if they believe any information or documents submitted by any candidate are false at the Federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT.

“At the close of nominations at 6 p.m. on June 29, 2020, 14 political parties used the dedicated online portal of the commission to submit the list of candidates that emerged from their primaries.

“The provisional list of the candidates disaggregated on the basis of name, gender, age and qualification has been uploaded on our website and social media platforms.

“Furthermore, and as required by law, the particulars of the nominated candidates will be published in the Edo State office of the Commission and simultaneously uploaded on our website on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

“We encourage members of the public to go through the nomination forms, affidavits and documents submitted by the parties on behalf of their candidates, as any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information in the affidavit or any document submitted by any candidate is false, may file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT against such a candidate seeking a declaration that the information contained in the affidavit is false.

“The final list of duly nominated candidates will be published on August 13, 2020, after withdrawals by candidates and substitution by their political parties.

Ondo primaries

The commission also warned that the same online process for nomination of candidates used in Edo would be used for political parties fielding candidates for the Ondo polls.

INEC said, “We remind political parties interested in nominating candidates for the Ondo governorship election that the conduct of party primaries will commence on July 2 and end on July 25, 2020. The last date for the submission of the names of duly nominated candidates is July 28, 2020.

“Political parties are encouraged to submit the list of their candidates on time as the portal will automatically close at 6 pm on the last date for the submission of nominations.”