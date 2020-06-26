Edo 2020: Why I stepped down for Obaseki – PDP Aspirant

Related News

A former gubernatorial aspirant in the just concluded primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has stated he stepped down in the interest of his party and democracy.

Mr Imasuagbon stated this on Friday in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Popularly known as ‘rice mill’ in Edo State, the former aspirant stepped down for the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, who recently joined the party from the ruling APC.

He was initially in the race with three other aspirants who all stepped down for the governor, leaving him unopposed.

The two other aspirants were Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Gideon Ikhine. Mr Imasuagbon was the last to step down at the venue of the primary election.

‘Obaseki has done well’

Speaking further on his reasons for stepping down for the governor, Mr Imasuagbon said Mr Obaseki deserves another term in office because of the giant strides he has attained.

He said he did this despite the distraction posed by a ‘godfather’ in the state.

He denied allegations that he was paid to step down, stating that he is ‘priceless’.

He added that by fighting within the PDP, ”democracy won’t to be strengthened and have deep roots in the country and Edo State”.

Mr Obaseki formally joined the PDP a week ago at the party secretariat in Benin City.

He was disqualified by his former party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting ‘questionable certificates’.

The Edo governor later announced his resignation from the APC.

The former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, whom Mr Obaseki blames for his travails, was sacked from office, following the decision of the APC NEC on Thursday.

Now, Mr Obaseki’s main challenger for the September 17 governorship election is Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

Both candidates are not new to each other and have only switched parties. In 2016, Mr Ize-Iyamu was the PDP candidate who lost to then-candidate of the APC, Mr Obaseki.