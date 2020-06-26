Governor on self-isolation as daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus File Photo
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

As the Delta State Government intensifies efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it announced on Friday that one of the children of the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive to the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Mr Ifeajika added.

The Delta State government had on June 21 two of its top officials tested positive to the virus. They were the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

Mr Ifeajika at the time called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in the public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic,” he said.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges.”

Mr Okowa himself had on June 19 urged Deltans and other residents of the state to always observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to checkmate community transmission.

The executive governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Okowa]

Speaking with Government House Correspondents on the dreaded disease, the governor said the level of infection was on the rise due to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believe the pandemic is a fluke.

“I want to plead with all Deltans that it is time for us to realise that there is community transmission of the disease which can affect anybody if adequate care was not taken,” Mr Okowa stated.

The governor expressed worry that some states in the country might surpass the figures recorded in Lagos State due to the failure of most Nigerians to comply with all the laid down rules.

He said COVID-19 could only be eliminated if there is behavioural change by citizens.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Delta has so far recorded 715 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the NCDC.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application