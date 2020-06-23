Edo PDP governorship primary holds Thursday despite suit– Party chairman

FILE: PDP flags [PHOTO: @OfficialPDPNig]
FILE: PDP flags [PHOTO: @OfficialPDPNig]

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, has said the party’s governorship primary will hold on Thursday as scheduled.

Mr Aziegbemi gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

One of the PDP governorship aspirants, Omeregie Ogbeide-Ihama, had gone to court to get a restraining order stopping the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the party’s primary.

Mr Ogbeide-Ihama, representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had, on Monday, approached a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, seeking an interim order stopping the governor from participating in the primary.

His reason was that the timeline set for the exercise and which was widely publicised by the party for entry had closed.

The judge, E. A. Obile, however, did not grant that prayer. The judge asked that the motion seeking to bar Mr Obaseki be served on the defendants including Mr Obaseki via newspaper publication had granted the prayers of the plaintiff and adjourned till June 24 the substantive hearing of the suit.

However, the PDP chairman said the primary would hold as scheduled, assuring that it would get everything sorted out by Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: No automatic ticket for Obaseki – PDP

“PDP is a family and we do not believe in legal issues to solve all our problems. We believe that we can sort out some of these problems through political means.

“And that is what we are doing at present. We are exploring both ways. Clearly, we will get this sorted out by Wednesday and we will have our primary on Thursday without any encumbrances.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application