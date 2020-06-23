Edo PDP governorship primary holds Thursday despite suit– Party chairman

Related News

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, has said the party’s governorship primary will hold on Thursday as scheduled.

Mr Aziegbemi gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

One of the PDP governorship aspirants, Omeregie Ogbeide-Ihama, had gone to court to get a restraining order stopping the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the party’s primary.

Mr Ogbeide-Ihama, representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had, on Monday, approached a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, seeking an interim order stopping the governor from participating in the primary.

His reason was that the timeline set for the exercise and which was widely publicised by the party for entry had closed.

The judge, E. A. Obile, however, did not grant that prayer. The judge asked that the motion seeking to bar Mr Obaseki be served on the defendants including Mr Obaseki via newspaper publication had granted the prayers of the plaintiff and adjourned till June 24 the substantive hearing of the suit.

However, the PDP chairman said the primary would hold as scheduled, assuring that it would get everything sorted out by Wednesday.

“PDP is a family and we do not believe in legal issues to solve all our problems. We believe that we can sort out some of these problems through political means.

“And that is what we are doing at present. We are exploring both ways. Clearly, we will get this sorted out by Wednesday and we will have our primary on Thursday without any encumbrances.

