Rivers APC “suspends” Chairman

No fewer than 28 statutory State Executive Committee (SEC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State on Monday announced the suspension of Igo Aguma as the party’s caretaker chairman.

Former senator representing Rivers East, Andrew Uchendu, made the disclosure in a resolution reached by its members in Port Harcourt.

Mr Uchendu said that former Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Sokonte Davis, had been appointed as new Acting Chairman.

It would be recalled that Mr Aguma was recognised as APC’s caretaker committee chairman in Rivers following a Port Harcourt High Court judgement delivered by Justice George Omereji.

The court had also ordered that all statutory SEC members of the party in the state should be part of the caretaker committee.

He expressed worries that Mr Aguma disrespected the court judgment by taking critical decisions concerning the party without the committee members.

“He constituted himself into a sole administrator, relegating, abandoning and disregarding the committee, and taking critical decisions affecting the party all by himself.

“Aguma summoned a virtual meeting of the statutory members of SEC on June 14, he deliberately denied the majority of SEC members the User Identity and password to access the meeting,” he said.

Mr Uchendu stated that the judgment of the High Court did not pronounce Mr Aguma a sole administrator of the party in Rivers.

He said that the 28 SEC members out of a total of 38, viewed Mr Aguma’s actions as a deliberate attempt to fester the crisis in the party.

“By that judgment, every statutory member of SEC forms part of the caretaker committee and must be part of the decision making process of the APC in Rivers.

“Every decision must be by majority vote after quorum has been formed,” he said.

