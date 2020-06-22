Edo 2020: PDP governorship aspirant steps down for Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, is consulting stakeholders on other measures to halt Covid-19
The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki

Ahead of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, a frontline aspirant of the party, Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down from the race for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Mr Ikhine announced his decision to step down for the governor on Monday at a ceremony in Benin City, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obaseki, state party chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, and other party leaders from across the state were in attendance.

Announcing the decision, the aspirant said there was no progress without a sacrifice, adding that the governor’s defection to the party was God’s great answer to the party and his aspiration.

He noted that two persons could have the same vision but the means of approaching them different.

Mr Ikhine stressed that he was not actually stepping down, but “stepping behind the man who would lead the party to glory come Sept. 19″.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu speaks on police altercation with embattled deputy governor

He said he and his supporters had resolved to work with the governor to ensure that a better tomorrow is achieved in the state.

Responding, Mr Obaseki said with the political situation in the state, history was being made in the country.

He noted that 21 years later in the present republic, democracy was taking a new turn as intellectuals were coming into the political process to redirect political processes and situations in the state.

READ ALSO: Obaseki was ‘disqualified by someone who doesn’t have certificate’ – Wike

The governor said he joined the PDP because he realised that PDP was Edo and Edo was PDP.

He commended the aspirant for reconciling with the party by identifying the lapses in Edo PDP and ensuring that the lapses were addressed.

Mr Obaseki noted that governance ought to be about the people and not about a few individuals.

He stressed that deceit could not be part of political structure, but about leadership.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application