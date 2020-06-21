Edo 2020: Obaseki should step down for me – PDP aspirant

Related News

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has insisted he would not step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming primary in the state.

Mr Obaseki resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few days ago and joined the PDP after he was disqualified from the APC governorship primary.

There is pressure on other PDP aspirants to step down for Mr Obaseki.

“If there is anyone who should step down for the other, it is Obaseki,” Mr Imasuagbon, a lawyer, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday.

Mr Imasuagbon said he has been on his governorship project for the past 16 years and would, therefore, not give it up “in just 24 hours” because of Mr Obaseki.

Mr Imasuagbon said he sought to contest for governorship under the APC in 2016 but was “muscled out” of the race by Adams Oshiomhole, the then governor of the state, who helped Mr Obaseki to succeed him.

“Obaseki now has a problem in APC and he has now come to PDP and he wants to muscle me out again,” he said. “This cannot happen.”

He said he has a lot of following and support “across the board” in Edo and that he is confident he would win the PDP primary. He said he is in Benin, consulting with the people.

“Most people who became governor now, they had no plan to become governor or any plan of what they want to do for their state. For me, it has been a deliberate thing because I want to serve my people,” Mr Imasuagbon said.