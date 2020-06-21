COVID-19: Edo records 31 new cases, tests 5437 residents

Related News

With the increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo, the state government has revved up efforts to curtail the spread of the infectious disease, testing over 5437 residents and decontaminating the homes and offices of about 779 confirmed cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that the state government has taken serious measures to contain the pandemic, visiting over 900 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search (ACS) activities, and contact tracing 2310 others who had various degrees of contact with confirmed cases.

He said Edo has recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19, adding that while the state has so far recorded a total of 4895 suspected cases of COVID-19 in 17 Local government councils, the 779 confirmed cases were recorded in 15 LGAs, including Oredo , Esan West, Egor , Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central,Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East, Etsako West and Etsako East LGAs.

Mr Okundia, who urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by turning out for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, warned residents against giving out wrong addresses and phone numbers during testing and screening.

He decried that 17 confirmed cases are yet to be moved for treatment due to wrong addresses/phone numbers or lack of cooperation with surveillance/case management teams.

The commissioner added, “The Edo State Government urges all citizens to comply with all guidelines aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”