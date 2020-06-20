16 youth renounce cult membership, surrender guns in Rivers

Gunmen used to illustrate the story.
A Gunman used to illustrate the story.

At least 16 cultists have renounced membership of their cult groups in Rivers State.

The repentant cultists also surrendered one AK-47 rifle, one pump action gun and three machetes.

Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Mr Amaraizu, a chief superintendent of police, said the renunciation was done at Rumuokani in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.

He said the repentant cultists were members of Iceland and Degbam cult groups.

He said that they embraced peace by renouncing their membership and surrendering arms to become better citizens and contribute to nation-building.

Mr Amaraizu said the event was witnessed by some heads of security agencies, POCACOV Rivers State coordinator, community members and other stakeholders.

“Ten suspected members of Degbam cult and 6 suspected members of Iceland cult denounced their membership at Rumuokani community in Emeohua Local Government Area of Rivers States.

“They embraced peace and surrendered one AK-47 rifle, one pump action gun and three matchetes.

“They made a firm promise not to look back,’’ the POCACOV national coordinator said.

NAN reports that POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, meant to prevent the youth from joining cultism.

The initiative offered olive branch to repentant ones with a view to making them better citizens.

On June 12, no fewer than 68 members of the two cult groups had renounced their membership and surrendered their arms in Ogbakiri community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application