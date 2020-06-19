Edo 2020: Obaseki’s loyalists say they remain in APC, Oshiomhole stands suspended

Related News

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State say Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended from the party.

APC leaders in Mr Oshiomhole’s Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) and the party executives in the local government, also said they are still members of the Edo State chapter of the APC.

Mr Oshiomhole was earlier this year suspended by the APC in Edo. His suspension was approved by the Court of Appeal in Abuja last week.

Addressing journalists after a meeting at the APC Secretariat in Benin City, on Friday, the Chairman of APC, Ward 10, Etsako West LGA, Oshawo Stephen, said all the executive members in Ward 10 are still members of the party.

He said the executives were inaugurated in 2018 and are still members of the APC.

Mr Oshawo said they want members of the public to be aware that they have not decamped to any other party and remain members of the APC in the state and executives of Ward 10, Etsako West LGA.

He stressed that the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole as member of Ward 10 in Etsako West LGA still remains valid for his alleged divisive roles in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also said the local government executives are still members of the party in the state.

APC Chairman, Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat (front row, centre) with other executive members of the party, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, after a meeting at the party secretariat, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Etsako West Ward 10 All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Mr. Oshawo Stephen with other executive members of the ward, after a meeting at the party secretariat, on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The APC leaders in Edo are loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki who is in a bitter feud with Mr Oshiomhole.

Their position was sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Obaseki’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, indicating their actions have the support of the governor.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified by the APC headquarters from seeking a second term. The governor has now decamped to the opposition PDP to seek re-election on its platform.

That his loyalists remain in the APC could only be seen as an effort to further polarise the APC ahead of the governorship election in Edo.