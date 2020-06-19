Edo APC rejects Gov. Uzodinma-led committee on primary

Related News

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led committee on the conduct of the party’s primary in the state.

The party chairman, Anslem Ojezua, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday in Benin City, the state capital.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday constituted the election committee led by Mr Uzodinma, who is also the governor of Imo State, to conduct a direct primary in Edo State.

Members of the committee are Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Amina Muhammed, and Gbenga Elegbeleye while a senator, Ajibola Bashiru, will act as the secretary.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that a primary election committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta-led faction of the National Working Committee of our party to conduct party primaries in Edo.

“This purported inauguration is reported to have been done while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have on good authority that Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary, has been empowered by the FCT High Court in Abuja to act in that capacity.

“Besides, we have reservations with the entire process from the beginning because the national working committee has not first obtained the approval of the National Executive Committee of our party.

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee,” Mr Ojezua said.

(NAN)