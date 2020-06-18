Cross River lawmaker dies in COVID-19 isolation centre – Official

Related News

A member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Godwin Akwaji, died on Thursday at the COVID-19 isolation centre in the state.

The speaker of the assembly, Eteng Jonas-Williams, who confirmed Mr Akwaji’s passing to PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday night, said the lawmaker “was moved into the isolation centre today (Thursday) where he died”.

“They have taken sample and by tomorrow we should be able to know (if he died of COVID-19 or not),” Mr Jonas-Williams said.

The late lawmaker represented the Obudu State Constituency in the assembly.

Cross River is the only state in Nigeria that is yet to have any confirmed case of coronavirus, even though some health officials believe the Cross River State government has not been transparent in COVID-19 testing in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the Commissioner of Health in the state, Betta Edu, as she did not respond to calls and a text message sent to her phone.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, is also the head of COVID-19 task force in the state.