Edo deputy governor resigns membership of APC

Deputy-Governor-of-Edo-State-Rt.-Hon.-Philip-Shaibu.
The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday in Benin announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Shaibu made the announcement during a press briefing, saying that his resignation from the ruling party took immediate effect.

“It is with pain that I am leaving the APC I helped to build. It’s very unfortunate that we have to resign from the party we all laboured for.

“The party we built with our blood, our strength. The party we believed that was built with progress of our land.

“I resigned today with pains and I am resigning to take my destiny in my hand. But by the grace of God, where Gov. Godwin Obaseki goes I go. And by the grace of God, we shall conquer,” he said.

The deputy governor said that he was sure that President Muhammadu Buhari would be sad at this development, saying that he was left with no choice than to take his political destiny in his hands.

Earlier, Governor Godwin Obaseki had resigned his membership of the APC, saying he will soon announce his next line of action.

Mr Obaseki, who made this known after visiting the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his resignation from the party followed his disqualification from the June 22, APC primaries.

(NAN)

