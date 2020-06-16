Wike sacks four Rivers officials over alleged fraud

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Managing Director of the Rivers State Micro Finance Agency, Ipalibo Sogules, over alleged fraud.
Mr Wike posted the information, Tuesday, on Twitter via his personal Twitter handle @GovWike.
The governor said he has also approved the dismissal of the head of SMEs in Rivers, Nimi Harry, the head of finance and accounts, Ukele Okorji and the internal auditor of the agency, Sofiri Koko over fraud allegation.
“Other heads of departments of the agency are to be arrested for further investigations,” the governor said.
