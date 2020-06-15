Ganduje backs Obaseki’s disqualification, says APC’ll win Edo

Related News

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, said the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disqualify his colleague, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, from seeking reelection on its platform was the right one.

Mr Ganduje also said the ruling party would win Edo polls without the incumbent’s efforts.

Mr Ganduje stated this at the COVID-19 press briefing which held at the Government House Kano.

He said the “APC was guided by the party constitution, electoral laws and constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria before arriving at the decision”.

“As far as the issue of Edo is concerned, we’re more worried about legality. We have to follow rules and regulations while conducting our affairs for the election,” Mr Ganduje said.

He added that “as far as Kano State is concerned, it is doing whatever it takes for APC to win Edo election because all the right procedures have been followed. We will win the election.”

Mr Obaseki was on Friday disqualified by the APC from contesting the forthcoming governorship primary of the party in Eco on the grounds of alleged discrepancies on his certificates.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the running battles between Mr Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the National Chairman of the APC.

Mr Ganduje, however, on Monday, acknowledged the crisis within the party in Edo State.

He said “crisis in democratic settings is normal as no political party is free from it, and the party will win Edo election because of high degree of mobilisation.”

“The APC is following the party constitution, manifestation, electoral laws and the Nigeria’s constitution in managing election issues. Also the party is conscious of legal issues in order to avoid the the repetition of what happened in Bayelsa State,” Mr Ganduje said.

Although the APC won the last governorship polls in Bayelsa, it was denied the victory by the courts over forged certificates.

The Supreme Court in February upturned the victory of David Lyon, candidate of the APC and winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The court then declare the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as governor-elect of the contest.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who read the lead judgment of the court, made the order after disqualifying Mr Lyon’s running mate in the exercise, Degi-Eremienyo, over forged certificates submitted to INEC.