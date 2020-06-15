Obaseki was ‘disqualified by someone who doesn’t have certificate’ – Wike

Related News

Less than 24 hours after the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, met him in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Mr Obaseki was disqualified by someone who does not have a “certificate.”

“Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate, what an irony!” Mr Wike tweeted on Monday afternoon from his personal Twitter handle @GovWike.

Mr Obaseki was on Friday disqualified by the APC from contesting the forthcoming governorship primary of the party in Edo State on grounds of alleged discrepancies on his certificates.

Mr Wike did not mention who he was referring to in his tweet.

Mr Obaseki’s disqualification, however, climaxed a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the APC national chairman.

But Mr Oshiomhole was not a member of the committee that disqualified the governor.

Mr Wike is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Mr Obaseki is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are speculations that the governor is planning to defect to PDP where he could fly the party flag in the September governorship election.

Mr Obaseki, shortly after meeting with Mr Wike on Sunday, also travelled to Uyo where he met with the Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is also a PDP member.

Mr Wike’s tweet here could mean that he is ready to back Mr Obaseki in his next political moves.

Mr Wike, who is on his second term as Rivers governor, could very well be said to have experience in political battle, having successfully fought a fierce election battle against the APC to win re-election in 2019.

Apart from being one of the most influential governors in PDP, Mr Wike publicly said he funded the election of the Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri.

If Mr Obaseki secures Mr Wike’s support, it could be a major boost for Mr Obaseki to clinch the PDP ticket and in the main election.