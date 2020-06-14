Court stops disruption of BUA’s operations in Okpella mining sites

BUA Group
BUA Group logo ued to illustrate the story.

A Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State, has given an interim order restraining the Nigerian Police and Dangote Group from the contentious mining fields at Obu, Okpella in Edo State, operated by BUA International Limited.

The judgement delivered May 28 followed a suit numbered FHC/B/CS/101/2017 instituted in 2017 by BUA Group following the crises leading to the shutdown of the mining sites.

Respondents in the suit are the Inspector-General of Police, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Dangote Industries Limited and Dangote Cement PLC.

In the judgment delivered by Demi Ajayi, the court granted the prayers of the complainant and directed that all four respondents stay away from the site.

The judge affirmed that it has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

“An order of interim in junction hereby granted against the 1st and 2nd respondents (the Police) and the 3rd and 4th respondents who are hereby restrained from interfering in any manner whatsoever with the said mining lease site pending the hearing and determination of the two pending suits,” the judge ruled.

READ ALSO: BUA Cement posts 25.1% revenue increase, N20 billion profit

Commenting on the judgment on Sunday, BUA Group said the judgement “is one major step towards the final vindication of our rights over the mining sites and in line with BUA’s position that it holds the legal mining leases to the disputed sites”.

The company also said it has resumed operations at the Obu-Okpella mines as ordered by the court.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application