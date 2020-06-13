Edo 2020: APC House of Reps caucus throws weight behind Ize-Iyamu

Osagie-Ize-iyamu
Osagie-Ize-iyamu (Photo Credit:The Gaurdian Nigeria)

The Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives has endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu as their candidate, ahead of the June 22 governorship primaries of the party in the state.

In a joint statement by the six APC members including Julius Ihonvbere (Owan Federal Constituency) and Johnson Oghuma (Etsako Federal Constituency), they said the resolution was taken after an extensive consultation across the state.

According to the statement, the lawmakers also expressed their support on the method the leadership of the party had adopted for the governorship primaries.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: Ize-Inyamu speaks on consensus candidate for APC

The statement reads: “As members of the party, we hereby restate our full support for the method the party has chosen as their preferred method, for the forthcoming primaries in Edo.

“In reaching this conclusion, we considered safety, security and logistics reasons as well as political inclusiveness and compliance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines and regulations.’’

The lawmakers commended the party men and women for their resilience and support.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) had announced September 19, as the date for the Edo governorship polls. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application