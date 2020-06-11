Police constable dismissed for alleged secret cult membership

Related News

A police constable in Akwa Ibom State has been dismissed from service for allegedly being a member of a secret cult, the police have said.

The police in Akwa Ibom identified the dismissed officer as Mfon Esio with the service number F/NO. 513379.

Mr William was said to have been involved in the abduction and forceful initiation of one Ubong William into the Junior Vikings Confraternity in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, in May.

“The Constable has been subjected to orderly room trial where he was found guilty of the offence and has been dismissed immediately from the Force,” the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, N-Nudam Fredrick said in a statement on Thursday.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others of his like in the Force,” he added.

Mr Fredrick, a chief superintendent of police, said 12 more persons were arrested in the state for their alleged membership of secret cults.

He gave the names of the arrested persons as Ubong Asuquo Etim, from Idu Uruan, Uruan Local Government Area; Paul Effiong Uruk from Anua Offot, Uyo; Imoh I. Udoh of Mbierebe Obio, Ibesikpo-Asutan; Ukpono Albert of No. 2 Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo; Idorenyin Albert; and Nseobong Etim Inyang.

Others are Christopher Sunday Asuquo of Idung Akpautung, Esit Eket; Wisdom Effiong Archibong of Idung Akpautung, Esit Eket; Ekemini James Ekwere of Idung Akpautung, Esit Eket; Aniedi Ekong Eshiet, otherwise known as Saint, of Idua Road, Eket; Emmanuel John Jack of No. 23 Grace Bill Road, Eket; and Socrate Evidence Bassey, otherwise known as Bone, of Odoro Enen, Eket.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state.

He said 10 expended cartridges and substances suspected to be cocaine were among the items recovered from the arrested men.

The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom, Imohimi Edgal, has warned that anyone involved cultism in the state would be arrested and prosecuted, no matter his status, the police spokesperson said.

Three persons were killed during a cult clash in Akwa Ibom State in April.

Cultism has been outlawed in Akwa Ibom by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.