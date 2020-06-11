COVID-19: Security vehicles used to transport people ‘unlawfully’ into Akwa Ibom – Commissioner

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]

The Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom State, Charles Udoh, has raised alarm over the alleged involvement of security operatives in the violation of the ban on interstate travel.

The ban was put in place in place by the federal and state governments to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to a disturbing trend whereby security operatives indulge in the illegal use of their personal cars, and in some cases official vehicles, to transport passengers through our entry points into the state,” Mr Udoh said in a statement on Monday.

“This act is highly condemnable and unprofessional, especially against the backdrop of the current nationwide ban on interstate travel occasioned by the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Henceforth, all vehicles coming into the state; including security vehicles and those driven or owned by security personnel, will be subjected the prescribed COVID-19 entry points protocols. All service commanders in the state have been duly informed of this emerging trend,” Mr Udoh said.

Akwa Ibom has 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 10, while the total confirmed cases in Nigeria is 13,873.

The commissioner did not mention any specific security agency in his statement.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Nudam Fredrick, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, that “the police as a very responsible organisation would never in any way circumvent the ban on movement of persons outside or into the state, people who are not on essential duty.”

Mr Fredrick, a chief superintendent of police, said police officers who travel from Akwa Ibom to other states are on essential duty.

He said the allegation of police involvement in such an unlawful act was, therefore, unfounded.

PREMIUM TIMES, last month, reported how massive movement of people across the states in Nigeria, despite the ban on interstate travel may very well be an indictment on the nation’s internal security system.

Other newspapers have also reported on how police and other security officials were cashing in on the ban to extort from Nigerians desperate to travel from one state to the other.

The Senate, worried by the development, had passed a resolution in May calling on the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to investigate the alleged complicity of their officers.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application