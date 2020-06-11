Edo 2020: Obaseki attends late-night screening at APC secretariat

Related News

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, attended a late-night session with the screening committee.

This is coming after the governor’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) deliberately exempted his boss, Mr Obaseki, from the screening process, thereby failing to screen him.

Mr Osagie had issued a press statement to this effect around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The party’s seven-member screening committee was reported to have engaged the embattled governor in a screening session which lasted not less than two hours Wednesday night at the APC’s secretariat in Abuja.

Sources at the secretariat said the governor barely spent up to 15 minutes at the secretariat where he requested for their permission to attend Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting but promised to come afterwards.

Speaking to journalists after his screening, which started around 8 p.m., Mr Obaseki expressed scepticism in the outcome of the process since his predecessor in office, Adams Oshiomhole, who now leads the ruling APC, is the ‘judge and the jury’ in this matter.

Mr Obaseki spoke with journalists around 10 p.m. after his session with the committee. Probably alluding to his brief appearance before the screening committee earlier on Wednesday or the one before that, the governor emphasised the need to exempt his mentee-turned-rival, Mr Oshiomhole, from presiding over the process so as to ensure fairness.

“The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice. But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else.

“Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening. I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered.

“But I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process.

“One of the questions that was asked was why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo?

“I just felt that if we put politics above the lives of the people of Edo State, we may be missing the point,” he said to journalists Wednesday night.

Asides Mr Obaseki, four other governorship aspirants screened by the committee include Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obaze and Pius Odubu.

The party had slated June 22 for its direct mode of primary in the state while Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, had fixed September 19 for the Edo 2020 Governorship election.