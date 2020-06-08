Senator reacts to NDDC’s contract fraud allegation

Related News

The Delta senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, accused of fraud by the interim management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has asked the commission to allow for an independent investigation of all contracts awarded by it from inception to date.

The lawmaker said only a “holistic audit of the commission’s account would show that Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who plays a supervisory role in the operations of the NCDC, is the greatest beneficiary of contract awards and looter of the commission”.

Mr Nwaoboshi was reacting to an allegation by the NDDC that he used 11 companies as “fronts to secure for himself N3.6 billion contract in September 2016”.

The NDDC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Charles Odili, on Sunday, said that the contract was the “biggest single case of looting of the commission’s resources”.

The commission, by the statement, appeared to be siding with Mr Akpabio against Mr Nwaoboshi and the Senate in the corruption crisis that had beclouded the NCDC since President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the audit of the agency’s accounts last year.

The disclosure from the NDDC management is a response, apparently, to a revelation by Mr Nwaoboshi a few days ago that Mr Akpabio had inserted N500 million worth of projects for himself in the 2017 budget of the NDDC while he was the Senate minority leader.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of oil rich Akwa Ibom State, represented Akwa Ibom North-west in the eighth Senate.

Apart from being a minority leader, Mr Akpabio was a member of the Senate Committee on NDDC at the time.

Counter-attack

Responding to the latest allegation in a statement by his special assistant on legislative matters, Luka Igbnoba, Mr Nwaoboshi, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta and the NDDC, denied any involvement in the said NCDC contracts.

He said “only an independent forensic audit of the commission will reveal those who looted the NDDC dry.”

He described the NDDC statement as another “desperate attempt to rescue the already shredded and tattered image of Mr Akpabio”.

The senator said the statement (issued by NDDC) was merely an attempt to “distract the public from the main issue which is the National Assembly’s probe of the N40 billion corruption allegation against the interim management of the commission”.

Read his full statement below:

THIS NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT MUST STOP

The charade in the past weeks by the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission to blackmail a routine task of the National Assembly to perform its oversight function as stated in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has no doubt become a national embarrassment. More so is the uncharitable and condemnable low of smear campaigns against members of the institution, churning out blatant lies that are easily verifiable. The latest, been a press release signed by a supposed civil servant, on allegations that are completely false and unfounded.

They listed 11 companies and ascribed ownership to Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaboshi. These are companies that he does not know nor had anything to do with. A simple search at Corporate Affairs Commission will, at least, show both former and present directors. How do you libelously claim a man owns companies that perhaps belong to other people? Apparently, the officials might have generated names of companies they have probably used to siphon the peoples common patrimony, everyone involved must face the wrath of the law as It is expected that due diligence should precede any contract award. In any case, if the contracts were actually awarded in 2016 as alleged, the forensic audit which covers the period is expected to expose every detail surrounding these contracts and save the public from this shameless falsehood.

We strongly challenge NNDC to avail the public of the names of directors and shareholders of all the companies.

For the umpteenth time, Senator Nwaoboshi once again declares that he is neither a director nor shareholder in any of the companies listed by NDDC.

Nigerians are aware that the misleading press release is just another desperate attempt to rescue the already shredded and tattered image of Godswill Akpabio. Senator Nwaboshi, once again, stands on and reaffirms all he said in his last press conference as it concerns the Minister. He made it very clear and evidentially backed it up by presenting a memo written to him by Akpabio in 2017, requesting the inclusion of projects in the 2017 NDDC budget amounting to the tune of 500 million Naira. The fact of this request is incontrovertibly true as contained in the said memo which is in the public domain. No amount of brazen denial can subvert the documented evidence. The commission keeps indicting itself in the desperate attempt to exonerate Akpabio.

The claim that some school desks and chairs purportedly produced for NDDC were diverted and supplied to Delta state government by him is a white lie from the pit of hell. Since becoming a senator in 2015, Senator Nwaoboshi has not received any contract award or executed any for the Delta state government. These facts can be verified from Delta state government records.

The inconsistency in lies dished out by the Interim management committee of NDDC against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi easily exposes the laughable attempt to smear an innocent man. First, they alleged he was receiving 1billion Naira monthly as consultancy fee. Same NDDC admitted that the allegation is false. They later turned around to allege that he received 1000 contracts. When that again fell like every other, the narrative changed to 350 contracts. All of a sudden, it has all collapsed to 11 contracts. Soon, the number shall obviously come to zero. That is the ways of lies; they crumble like pack of cards.

On this note, Senator Nwaoboshi challenges NDDC to allow for independent investigation of all contract awarded by the commission and see if findings would not show that Akpabio is the greatest beneficiary of contract awards and looter of the commission.

LUKA IGBONOBA

Special Assistant to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on Legislative/Media matters.