NDDC workers test positive to COVID-19

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has confirmed that some of its staff had tested positive to COVID-19.

The commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said this in a statement he issued to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDDC embarked on Coronavirus test for its staff due to the death of its acting Executive Director of Finance, Ibanga Etang, on May 28 from COVID-19 complications.

Mr Etang’s death prompted the management of NDDC to shut-down its operations for two weeks to enable it to fumigate its head office and directed its management staff to self-isolate for 14-days.

Mr Odili said that testing of members of staff as well as contact tracing had already commenced in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol on Coronavirus disease.

“Following the directives by the Rivers State Ministry of Health that NDDC’s staff should self-isolate in view of the commission’s index case, all suspected cases are requested to present themselves for testing.

“The staff presented themselves for testing, line listing and contact tracing in order to ensure public health safety,” he said.

Mr Odili said the NDDC was collaborating with the Rivers State Public Health Emergency team and the NCDC to conduct COVID-19 tests for its staff and their families.

“The test, which is ongoing, has already covered the offices of the acting Managing Director and the acting Executive Director of Projects.

“Unfortunately, a few positive results have been recorded.

“Staff of the remaining directorates and departments are advised to avail themselves of the opportunity to get themselves tested at the NDDC medical unit that has been fully decontaminated,” he said.

The NDDC spokesman said a test for all members of staff would start on June 9.

He assured the workers that coronavirus disease was not a death sentence.

(NAN)