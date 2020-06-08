COVID-19: Edo records five new deaths as confirmed cases exceed 400

Related News

The Edo State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 13 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and have been cleared from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state also recorded 14 new confirmed cases and five COVID-19 related deaths at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC) and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 24.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that most of the deaths recorded in the state are persons above the age of 60.

The governor, however, urged residents to complement the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus by complying with all guidelines and safety measures to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state.

Mr Obaseki said, “We have recorded five new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 24. One of the deaths is at Stella Obasanjo Hospital and four at UBTH. Most of the deaths are persons above 60 years. Also, 13 patients have been discharged. Please obey safety guidelines and stay safe”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, noted that the state’s COVID-19 surveillance team has commenced contact tracing, line listing and monitoring of contacts of the new confirmed cases.

Mr Okundia said so far Edo has recorded a total of 401 confirmed cases, 3080 suspected cases, 346 persons of interest (POI), 1482 line-listed contacts and 109 discharged patients.

The commissioner decried the increasing submission of wrong addresses and phone numbers during sample collection by residents, noting that the act makes it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released.

While noting that the state government remains resolute and committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people, Mr Okundia added, “The Edo State Government urges all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.

“Also, we charge you to comply with all government directives. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular hand washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“Two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”