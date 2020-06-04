Edo Poll: PDP constitutes screening committee

WADATA PLAZA, Abuja, National secretariat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
WADATA PLAZA, Abuja, National secretariat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, is to chair the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee for aspirants in its primaries for Edo governorship scheduled for Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Chinda represents Obio/Akpor Constituency of Rivers State.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP approved the list of the screening committee.

READ ALSO: Ondo Governorship: Ex-PDP spokesperson joins race

Members of the screening committee are: Oladimeji Fabiyi, Joy Emordi, Aishat Hasindu, and Boyele Debekeme as Secretary.

Mr Akobundu said the screening exercise would be held at the NWC HALL, Wadata Plaza from 10 a.m.

The three aspirants that obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the primaries were, Kenneth Imansuangbon, Omoregie-Ogbeide Ihama and Gideon Ikhine.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application