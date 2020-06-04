Edo Poll: PDP constitutes screening committee

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, is to chair the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee for aspirants in its primaries for Edo governorship scheduled for Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Chinda represents Obio/Akpor Constituency of Rivers State.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP approved the list of the screening committee.

Members of the screening committee are: Oladimeji Fabiyi, Joy Emordi, Aishat Hasindu, and Boyele Debekeme as Secretary.

Mr Akobundu said the screening exercise would be held at the NWC HALL, Wadata Plaza from 10 a.m.

The three aspirants that obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the primaries were, Kenneth Imansuangbon, Omoregie-Ogbeide Ihama and Gideon Ikhine.

