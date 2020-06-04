Edo commissioner resigns

Related News

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved a replacement for Paul Ohonbamu, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in Edo State, who has just resigned his appointment.

A statement from the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said Stewart Efe is the new commissioner for communication.

Mr. Efe, was the public relations officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City, before his latest appointment, the statement said.

He was said to have contested for the chairmanship election of Egor Local Government Area, in the last council elections, but had to step down because of “party interest”.

It is unclear why Mr Ohonbamu resigned.

In his destination letter reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Ohonbamu told Mr Obaseki:

“I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki this June 4, 2020.

“Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside for the general good of Edo and pursuit of happiness for the citizens,” he said.

Mr Ohonbamu expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

“I am particularly delighted that His Excellency’s second term bid is firm and surefooted.

“Whether we shall meet again I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet why we shall smile, if not it is true this parting was well made,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Ohonbamu confirmed his resignation but declined to make further comment.

Mr Obaseki’s chief of staff, Taiwo Akerele, resigned his appointment in April, reportedly to join the opposition against the governor’s re-election.

Mr Obaseki is facing stiff opposition from a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that is loyal to the party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who is bent on stopping the governor from getting a second term.