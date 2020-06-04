UNIPORT gets acting VC

Related News

The federal government has appointed Regina Ogali, a professor, as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), a university official said.

Mrs Ogali takes over from Ndowa Lale after five years as the institution’s vice chancellor, according to a statement by UNIPORT’s Deputy Director (Information), Williams Wodi, on Thursday.

Mr Wodi said Mrs Ogali would oversee the affairs of the university pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor.

He said: “By a letter from the Federal Ministry of Education dated May 29, Prof. Regina Ogali, a Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) will oversee the affairs of UNIPORT.

“Ogali will oversee the affairs of the university while the incumbent vice chancellor, Prof. Ndowa Lale, proceeds on his leave starting June 12.

The university spokesman said that Mr Lale was appointed vice chancellor of the university on July 2015 for a single five-year tenure

“A letter signed on behalf of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono announced Ogali’s appointment.

“The minister wished Lale well in his future endeavours following his successful tenure in office as the 8th vice chancellor of UNIPORT,” Wodi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government dissolved the Governing Council of the university on May 27.

