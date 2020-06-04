UNIPORT gets acting VC

University of Port Harcourt
University of Port Harcourt

The federal government has appointed Regina Ogali, a professor, as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), a university official said.

Mrs Ogali takes over from Ndowa Lale after five years as the institution’s vice chancellor, according to a statement by UNIPORT’s Deputy Director (Information), Williams Wodi, on Thursday.

Mr Wodi said Mrs Ogali would oversee the affairs of the university pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor.

He said: “By a letter from the Federal Ministry of Education dated May 29, Prof. Regina Ogali, a Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) will oversee the affairs of UNIPORT.

“Ogali will oversee the affairs of the university while the incumbent vice chancellor, Prof. Ndowa Lale, proceeds on his leave starting June 12.

READ ALSO: How we helped Nigerian govt discover unremitted $55b from OICs — Trobell

The university spokesman said that Mr Lale was appointed vice chancellor of the university on July 2015 for a single five-year tenure

“A letter signed on behalf of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono announced Ogali’s appointment.

“The minister wished Lale well in his future endeavours following his successful tenure in office as the 8th vice chancellor of UNIPORT,” Wodi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government dissolved the Governing Council of the university on May 27.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application