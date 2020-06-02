COVID-19 patient ‘escapes’ from Delta facility – Commissioner

Related News

Delta Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, has said a COVID-19 patient escaped from one of the state’s treatment centres on Monday.

Mr Aniagwu disclosed this on Tuesday when he visited the Delta Chapter of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN) and Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) in Asaba.

He said that modalities had been put in place to track him as he remained a potential danger to the society because he had not fully recovered from the infection.

“We had a situation yesterday where somebody who was being treated left the facility in controversial circumstances.

“We have put in place machinery to bring him back and we have told the general public and all those who know him to stay clear from him because he actually tested positive,” he said.

Mr Aniagwu said the state had recorded 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths occasioned by the disease while 17 patients were discharged as at date in the state.

He said there was a need for concerted efforts to “flatten the curve” of the virus.

According to Mr Aniagwu, “we need to flatten the curve so that we can go back to our normal life”.

“But the more we are able to observe the existing protocols, the better we are able to exit the pandemic on time.

“For us to return to our normal life, we need your assistance to enlighten the people because this scourge is real; We will remain focused and not be distracted by criticisms.

“As at today, our total confirmed cases stand at 88; 17 patients have so far been discharged and unfortunately, we lost eight persons to the pandemic due to underlying ailments,” he said.