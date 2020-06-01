PDP wins Cross River LG election

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the 2020 local government election in the 18 councils and 196 electoral wards of Cross River.

The election, held on May 30 in all council areas of the state, was contested by the All Progressives Congress (APC); Labour Party (LP); Young Progressive Party (YPP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the PDP.

Declaring the result at a press briefing on Sunday in Calabar, Mike Ushie, Chairman, Cross River Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), said that PDP won in all the 18 councils of the state.

Mr Ushie said the PDP won in Akamkpa; Akpabuyo; Bakassi; Calabar Municipality; Calabar South; Etung; Ikom; Obubura; Odukpani; and Yakurr LGAs.

He said the party also won in Obanliku; Ogoja; Bekwarra; Obudu; Yala; Biase; Abi; and Boki councils.

Mr Ushie said: “CROSIEC does not generate result. All the results we announced today came from the field. We only declare results and issue the Certificate of Return.

“The issuance of certificate of return will be on June 2, unless otherwise announced.”

The chairman, who thanked journalists for their patience, said that results from some of the LGAs arrived late due to the terrain of those areas.

