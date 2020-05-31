UNIBEN reacts to rape, murder of 100 level student

Related News

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has decried the news of the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Vera Omozuwa.

The victim was a 100-level Microbiology student of the institution before her travail.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, Lilian Salami, in a statement through the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, described the news as shocking.

In the statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Benin, the VC said the actions were condemnable and should not be condoned by any society.

She said the current COVID-19 pandemic was already hard on everyone and that compounding it with inflicting additional pain on any family was a wicked act.

While commiserating with the bereaved family on the loss of their daughter, Mrs Salami prayed God to grant her soul peaceful rest.

The vice-chancellor urged students of the institution and indeed all young people to be wary of the company they kept and the places they visited.

Meanwhile, a delegation had been sent by the university’s management to commiserate with the bereaved family.

(NAN)