UNIBEN reacts to rape, murder of 100 level student

UniBen main gate
UNIBEN main gate

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has decried the news of the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Vera Omozuwa.

The victim was a 100-level Microbiology student of the institution before her travail.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN, Lilian Salami, in a statement through the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, described the news as shocking.

In the statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Benin, the VC said the actions were condemnable and should not be condoned by any society.

She said the current COVID-19 pandemic was already hard on everyone and that compounding it with inflicting additional pain on any family was a wicked act.

While commiserating with the bereaved family on the loss of their daughter, Mrs Salami prayed God to grant her soul peaceful rest.

The vice-chancellor urged students of the institution and indeed all young people to be wary of the company they kept and the places they visited.

Meanwhile, a delegation had been sent by the university’s management to commiserate with the bereaved family.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application