Cross River renews its request for federal funding against coronavirus

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade[PHOTO CREDIT:@senatorbenayade]
Cross River governor, Ben Ayade[PHOTO CREDIT:@senatorbenayade]

The Cross River State government has renewed its appeal for financial support from the federal government to help the state fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The state, which is yet to have any confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, has also appealed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to come to their aid.

The Commissioner for Health in Cross River state, Betta Edu, who made the appeal on Friday at a press briefing in Calabar, said the state has shut down “over 300 legal and illegal border entries” in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into Cross River.

Cross River shares boundary with Nigeria’s neighbour, Cameroon which has 5,436 cases of the coronavirus so far.

“Cross River is in the middle of states with COVID-19, including Cameroon.

“We have thousands of Cameroonian refugees in the state. We need more resources for advocacy, personal protection equipment, sanitisers and money to pay health surveillance officers, among others,” said Mrs Edu, a medical doctor.

Mrs Edu is also the head of the COVID-19 Task force in Cross River.

“The federal government and NCDC should not only focus on states with the virus. They should also stretch their hand to Cross River and support the prevention strategies.

“We have been manning over 300 legal and illegal borders across the state and we pay the security and local vigilantes daily.

“We also want support in the area of equipping the molecular laboratory we have here to help us test cases of COVID-19 in the state,” she said.

The commissioner said Cross River started the prevention against the spread of coronavirus in January by setting up the Emergency Operation Centre.

She said the state government has distributed over 5,230 Personal Protection Equipment, 2,000 hand sanitisers, and 1.5 million face masks to residents across the state, in addition to deploying health surveillance officers across the state to get samples that met NCDC requirements for testing.

Four hundred health workers have been trained to work in the state’s 130-bed isolation centre, she said.

The commissioner also appealed to the federal government to place orders for production of face masks from Cross River state garment factory to help in stimulating the state’s economy.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application