Edo Govt. discharges 11 COVID-19 patients

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, is consulting stakeholders on other measures to halt Covid-19
The Edo State Government on Friday announced the discharge of 11 more coronavirus patients from the various isolation centres in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made this disclosure on his official twitter handle.

Obaseki said the patients, who had fully recovered, tested negative twice for the virus and were cleared from the isolation centres.

The governor said the total number of cleared and discharged patients in the state now stands at 69 with the newly discharged patients.

Mr Obaseki also said three persons had died in the last 24-hours from COVID-19 related deaths.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the various isolation facilities to 69, 13 deaths and 158 active cases out of the 240 confirmed cases in the state,” he said.

He, however, lauded the doctors and nurses, who “are the frontline workers” for their efforts in curtailing the spread of the disease.

Mr Obaseki also expressed concern on the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, adding that the recent upsurge was an indication that the community spread of the virus had become alarming.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

