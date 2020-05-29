Akwa Ibom Assembly suspends two local government chairpersons

Related News

The chairpersons of two local government areas in Akwa Ibom State have been suspended indefinitely from office by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The suspended chairpersons are Imoh Okon of Uyo and Emem Ibanga, Nsit Atai.

Their suspension announced on Friday by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, during plenary, followed reports presented by Victor Ekwere, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions, and Mark Esset, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair.

The suspended chairman of Uyo, Mr Okon, is accused of refusing to heed Governor Udom Emmanuel’s directives regarding the welfare of council officials, a statement issued by the press unit in the office of the assembly speaker said.

The statement said Mr Okon, besides facing allegations of mismanagement of the council finances, failed to honour an invitation to appear before the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy.

The suspended chairwoman of Nsit Atai, Ms Ibanga, is accused of “inefficient disbursement of funds appropriated by the house and non-release of official vehicle to the Council’s Vice Chairman”.

She is also accused of being involved in “defamatory publication.”

The assembly directed the vice-chairpersons of the two local government areas to immediately take over the running of their respective councils.