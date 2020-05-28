FG dissolves governing councils of two universities

Related News

The federal government has approved the dissolution of the governing councils of two universities in the country.

The universities are the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Delta State.

In a statement Thursday, the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, said the dissolution of the governing councils of the two universities takes immediate effect.

“The Honourable Minister thanked members of the Governing Council for their service to the Institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours,” he said.

However, the education ministry did not state the reason for the dissolution.

Inauguration

The governing council of the University of Port Harcourt was inaugurated by the education minister, Adamu Adamu, on January 18, 2017

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES showed that governing councils are supposed to spend a period of four years before the expiration of their appointment. The tenure of the University of Port Harcourt’s governing council should elapse in 2021.

Also, the maritime university was opened in 2017, three years after the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, laid its foundation. The governing council was inaugurated on March 22, 2018. The tenure of the governing council should expire in 2022, which is four years after the appointment of the board.